Cochin Shipyard signs an MoU with Andaman & Nicobar administration

Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) and the Andaman & Nicobar administration have entered into an MoU whereby the Shipyard will take up the ‘Operation & Maintenance of the Marine Dry-Dock’ in Port Blair.

Published: 28th September 2018 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Cochin Shipyard

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) and the Andaman & Nicobar administration have entered into an MoU whereby the Shipyard will take up the ‘Operation & Maintenance of the Marine Dry-Dock’ in Port Blair. The MoU intends to increase the operational efficiency of the Marine Dockyard and to ensure faster turnaround of vessels for seamless operations. 

As per this MoU, CSL will assist the Administration in (a) Setting up of Ship repair Eco-system at A&N islands, (b) Augmentation & Modernization of Marine Dockyard, and (c) Skill Development & Training schemes for A&N Islands, a release said.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands, one of the seven Union territories of India, are a group of islands at the juncture of the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea. The islands have a key position in India's strategic role in the Bay of Bengal and the Malacca Strait. 

The administration owns and operates around 84 vessels for passenger/cargo transport.
While the bigger ships are capable of traversing the sea to mainland India for repairs, the remaining ships and vessels are dependent on the facilities in the island for their maintenance and upkeep, which is handled by the Directorate of Shipping Services through its Marine Dockyard Facility in Port Blair.

