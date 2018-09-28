Home Cities Kochi

Indian Navy frigate INS Satpura to bring Tomy home

With doctors reporting remarkable improvement in the health condition of Commander Abhilash Tomy, the Indian Navy has decided to shift him to India by sea.

Published: 28th September 2018 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

Abhilash Tomy

Abhilash Tomy (Photo | Facebook/ Abhilash Tomy)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With doctors reporting remarkable improvement in the health condition of Commander Abhilash Tomy, the Indian Navy has decided to shift him to India by sea. Navy vessel INS Satpura, which is expected to reach Amsterdam Island on Friday, will bring him home. The island is 5,310 km away from Kochi and he is expected to reach the country by October 5, said sources.

ALSO READ | Golden Globe Race: Abhilash Tomy thanks rescuers

Tomy was participating in the Golden Globe Race, a non-stop, solo circumnavigation yacht race covering 30,000 miles, when his yacht Thuriya got caught in a storm and was dismasted on September 21, at a remote location around 3,000 km off Australia in the South Indian Ocean. Tomy suffered serious back injury and was rescued by French vessel Osiris three days later. He was admitted to a hospital at Amsterdam Island, where he has been recuperating.

Australian frigate HMAS Ballarat reached Amsterdam Island on Thursday and returned to perth with Gregor McGuckin, another Golden Globe Race skipper, whose yacht was dismasted in the storm mid-way across the South Indian Ocean last Friday.

Tomy will remain in the hospital till the arrival of INS Satpura on Friday. He will be transferred to the ship by helicopter.

The Golden Globe Race organisers, quoting Tomy’s manager Capt Dilip Donde in India, reported that he can now stand and is eating and drinking, but requires rest. Capt Donde also announced plans to salvage Thuriya, left drifting in the Indian Ocean when he was recovered by the crew of Osiris on Monday. The plan is for the Indian frigate to tow Thuriya to St Paul’s Island some 40 miles north, and leave a crew to make repairs and sail her to land.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Navy INS Satpura Abhilash Tomy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting