Majority of tourist destinations restored after flood: Survey

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Post-flood, a majority of the tourism destinations has been restored according to the Tourism Readiness Survey carried out by the Tourism Department. Rani George, Secretary, Tourism Department, presented the details of the survey during the inaugural session of Kerala Travel Mart on Thursday.

The Tourism Department carried out the survey at 70 tourism destinations in 14 districts of the state after the flood.

As per the survey, in 10 per cent destinations, restoration works are continuing while the rest are already operational.

As many as 38 per cent tourist destinations were unaffected. In 22 per cent tourist destinations, the restoration works were completed. Similarly, the roads and other infrastructure at these tourist destinations have been restored.

“The Kerala tourism is back on track. Kerala is ready to welcome guests. The restoration could be realised in just one month after the flood,” she said.

National Tourism Awards

Though devastated by the flood, Kerala could bag nine awards in the National Tourism Award announced at the Ministry of Tourism on Thursday. “It is a proud moment for the tourism sector in Kerala,” Rani said.

She emphasised tourists are arriving in large numbers to witness the Neelakurinji season at Munnar. Similarly, the Kochi-Muziris Biennale starting from December 12 will attract more tourists to the state. The highest number of tourists visiting the state is from the United Kingdom followed by the United States of America.