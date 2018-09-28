Opening new vistas for students in science

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When scientists in the Biochemistry and Nutrition division of ICAR-CIFT donned the hat of teachers to a group of MSc Biochemistry students from Mannuthy based Kerala Agricultural and Veterinary University, it was a quite informative and learning experience for the students those attended the two weeks programme.

The 14-day training conducted at CIFT enabled them to transcending their skills on the biochemical applications like modern analytical techniques, cell culture facility and the latest applications of proteomics. With the course being mainly a laboratory oriented one, the students had the real-time experience of working in a biochemical lab in the institute and that too under the good supervision of scientists in the division.

ICAR-CIFT, an autonomous Institute under Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers welfare and mandated with harvest and post-harvest research in fisheries, with its formidable state of art laboratory facilities added with a latest upgradation to ISO 9001:2015, accreditation to the Institute’s exceptional quality management system, CIFT is keen to provide project based training to the students with the objective of making them equipped with high skills in their concerned field before they venture in to the job market and research career.