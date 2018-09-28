SML Isuzu launches new series in cargo truck segment

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Adding one more feather to its cap, commercial vehicles giant SML Isuzu launched its new series in cargo truck segment. The new model titled ‘Global Series’ unveiled in a function held at Kochi on Thursday. Samrat GS tipper in construction segment and two trucks Samrat GS HD19 and Sartaj GS turbo-CNG for commodity transportation are the three new heavy-duty carriers introduced on Thursday.

Yugo Hashimoto MD and CEO, SML Isuzu launched the global series. Detailing the features of Samrat GS tipper, V Nilakantan, Chief Manager, Marketing SML Isuzu, said the tipper weighing 9.5-tonnes is equipped with a five-speed transmission and a pneumatically operated Power take-off system“The Samrat GS HD19 is a 10.2-tonne truck is designed to operate in extreme, dusty conditions,.

The air cleaner of the truck has been repositioned and modelled to reduce dust suction. Introducing the Sartaj GS turbo CNG Truck as SML Isuzu’s answer to ultra-low emission, environment-friendly and cost effective cargo transportation,” Nilakandan said.He also said the company is aiming to catalyse the state’s transition to clean fuel in commodity transport industry.