Traffic ban to facilitate road work

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Idukki District Collector has issued an order banning the movement of vehicles on the Neriamangalam-Adimali stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi highway with effect from Friday. The decision has been taken to facilitate construction of a protection wall between Cheeyapara and Valara where a portion of the road was swept away due to a landslide.

The National Highway (Roads) executive engineer had requested the diversion of traffic for five days to complete the construction work. The police had introduced one-way traffic in the stretch as the road was partially destroyed.

The Collector has banned vehicle traffic on the stretch till further orders. Vehicle traffic between Munnar and Neriamangalam has been diverted through the Panamkutty, Kallarkutty route.