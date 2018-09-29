A safe ride for children

Anilkumar T By

KOCHI: Carrying kids in the front seat of the car might soon be an offence as the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) is planning to initiate a strict drive against the practice of seating children in the front. The department move to initiate such a drive came in the wake after violinist Balabhaskar’s daughter was killed in a road accident at Pallipuram in Thiruvananthapuram two days ago. The preliminary investigation found that the two-year-old child was killed after suffocating from the airbag that opened in the front seat owing to the force of the accident.

“ Since no rule has been framed so far to restrict children from occupying a seat in the front, the department is powerless to take any action now. However, in order to avoid such accidents in the future, the department will now initiate a drive across the state. A direction in this regard has been issued to all Regional Transport Officers to start the drive. Even the enforcement wing of the MVD department has begun giving awareness to parents,” said a top official with the MVD.

Speaking to Express, Enforcement RTO K M Shaji said the concept of child seats in India is still alien. “The airbag usually explodes at a speed of around 300 kilometres per hour. This is very fatal to the child. Seat belts of the car are not designed for children. Considering the safety aspect, people should use the rear seat while travelling with kids. In the US, the violator is fined 400 dollars if a child allowed to sit in the front seat,” said RTO K M Shaji adding that ISO certified fix seats should be installed in all the vehicles for the safety of the children.

Meanwhile, the department is also mulling to take action against drivers in case they allow a child to use the front seat. “ Only such rules can help in imposing a restriction. A meeting of all RTOs is scheduled to be held at Thiruvananthapuram on October 10 under the Transport Commissioner. The issue will be discussed and most probably it will take up to the government level in order to frame a new rule,” said the officer on condition of anonymity. When contacted, Transport Commissioner K Padmakumar said they have directed the automated enforcement wing to use cameras to monitor such incidents.

guidelines for children’s safety

■ Children under age 13 should sit in a rear seat, if one is available; this reduces the risk of injury by 33 percent

■ Use a booster seat and seat belt rather than a seat belt alone for a 4-to-8 year old; this will reduce a child’s risk of injury by 59 percent.

■ Make sure you use the right restraint for your child and install it correctly.

■ Infants, until they are at least 20 lbs and at least 1 year old, should be in a rear facing child safety seat.

■ Toddlers, until they are about age 4, should be in a child safety seat facing forward.

■ Children, until they are about 4 feet, 9 inches tall or age 8, should be in booster seats.

■ All children should use seat belts after they outgrow booster seats.