Home Cities Kochi

Art that can be felt

 Shabi Karuvatta’s first exhibition has set a high bench mark for the creator itself.

Published: 29th September 2018 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: Shabi Karuvatta’s first exhibition has set a high bench mark for the creator itself. Titled Indian relief knife paintings, his distinct creations are beyond a treat for the eyes. They demand to not just be seen but also felt. Acrylic blended with coir fibre on bamboo mica refined with mosquito nets create tangibility that adds depth and layers fabricating a world that demands your attention and introspection. 

In a technique called as relief knife painting, Shabi fashions paintings from organic elements that are attached to the two dimensional background thereby generating a three dimensional masterpiece. Derived from the Latin verb revelo, relief means ‘to raise’. Ranging from abstract art to birds and humans amid daily life, his work has largely evolved from Indian culture. When asked about his muse, Shabi shares, “Pre-historic cave paintings are my guiding force.

The lives of homosapiens that lived in caves revolved around material science which required them to hunt animals and cultivate vegetation, and spiritual science that demanded their thought.” Heavily inspired from fossils, ruins of ancient temples and innumerable deities, the paintings jump out at you with their vivid colours and realistic expressions. 
Applied in rather a unique way, Shabi’s creations are an original contribution to the art world. 

In an age where digital copies can be easily passed off as originals, Shabi’s paintings would stand the test of time, as relief knife paintings can withstand variations in weather. The artist has inculcated elements such as brass to ensure the longevity of his work. “I created 70 paintings in seven months,” a proud Shabi says. For work that has attended even to the miniscule details, seven months is a pretty short time. “That’s because I had focus since the beginning,” Shabi smiles. “Focus drives speed and propels the want to do good work,” he adds. 

Probably, his repertoire of skills is reason enough to begin his first exhibition on rather a grand note. An alumnus of the prestigious Raja Ravi Varma College of Fine Arts, Shabi has donned the hats of an artist, cartoonist and columnist in Malayalam print media. His involvement in pre-production and key-frame animation is evident in his work. The Indian relief knife painting exhibition will be on display until September 30 at the Durbar Hall Art Centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
art exhibition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai