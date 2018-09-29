Art that can be felt

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Shabi Karuvatta’s first exhibition has set a high bench mark for the creator itself. Titled Indian relief knife paintings, his distinct creations are beyond a treat for the eyes. They demand to not just be seen but also felt. Acrylic blended with coir fibre on bamboo mica refined with mosquito nets create tangibility that adds depth and layers fabricating a world that demands your attention and introspection.

In a technique called as relief knife painting, Shabi fashions paintings from organic elements that are attached to the two dimensional background thereby generating a three dimensional masterpiece. Derived from the Latin verb revelo, relief means ‘to raise’. Ranging from abstract art to birds and humans amid daily life, his work has largely evolved from Indian culture. When asked about his muse, Shabi shares, “Pre-historic cave paintings are my guiding force.

The lives of homosapiens that lived in caves revolved around material science which required them to hunt animals and cultivate vegetation, and spiritual science that demanded their thought.” Heavily inspired from fossils, ruins of ancient temples and innumerable deities, the paintings jump out at you with their vivid colours and realistic expressions.

Applied in rather a unique way, Shabi’s creations are an original contribution to the art world.

In an age where digital copies can be easily passed off as originals, Shabi’s paintings would stand the test of time, as relief knife paintings can withstand variations in weather. The artist has inculcated elements such as brass to ensure the longevity of his work. “I created 70 paintings in seven months,” a proud Shabi says. For work that has attended even to the miniscule details, seven months is a pretty short time. “That’s because I had focus since the beginning,” Shabi smiles. “Focus drives speed and propels the want to do good work,” he adds.

Probably, his repertoire of skills is reason enough to begin his first exhibition on rather a grand note. An alumnus of the prestigious Raja Ravi Varma College of Fine Arts, Shabi has donned the hats of an artist, cartoonist and columnist in Malayalam print media. His involvement in pre-production and key-frame animation is evident in his work. The Indian relief knife painting exhibition will be on display until September 30 at the Durbar Hall Art Centre.