Biennale venues to host other cultural events

Later Rani George confirmed the proposal. She told told Express: "Biennale is currently held once in two years.

Published: 29th September 2018 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI:The government wants to provide the venue of Muziris Biennale for other cultural events. A discussion in this regard is being held with owners and stakeholders of various venues in Fort Kochi where Muziris Biennale is held. Tourism Secretary Rani George revealed this during a seminar at Kerala Travel Mart.

Later Rani George confirmed the proposal. She told told Express: "Biennale is currently held once in two years. After the event, the venue remains unused. So we are planning to provide these venues for other cultural events. Fort Kochi is ideal for cultural events. We are only in the discussion stage now.”
Muziris Biennale will be held from December 12, 2018. This year, the art event will be held at nine venues spread across Fort Kochi. This includes Aspinwall House, Durbar Hall, Pepper House, Carbral Yard, David Hall, Kashi Art Cafe, Kashi Town House, Uru Art Harbour, and Anand Warehouse. Rani George said the government will also try to promote MICE tourism in Kochi.

