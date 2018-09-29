Home Cities Kochi

Busy time for buyers, sellers on first day of KTM

The first day of Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) witnessed busy time for buyers and sellers as delegates thronged various stalls at the venue in Wellington Island on Friday.

Published: 29th September 2018 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

The stalls at the Kerala Travel Mart at Willingdon Island on Friday | Melton Antony

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The first day of Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) witnessed busy time for buyers and sellers as delegates thronged various stalls at the venue in Wellington Island on Friday. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the response for the KTM is an indication the tourism sector in Kerala has returned after the flood.

"The response of the buyers indicates there will be massive growth for the tourism business in the state. The state government is providing all support to KTM and the tourism sector. This KTM edition has witnessed highest foreign buyers' participation. No other travel marts in the country have witnessed such a large number of buyers coming from abroad. Similarly, high number other state delegates also taking part in the event and holding business talks," Kadakampally said.

Union Minister of State for Tourism (Independent Charge) Alphons Kannanthanam after inaugurating the exhibition stalls and pavilions at the tenth edition of KTM at Samudrika and Sagara Convention Centre, Willingdon Island, said the state has shown its strong character post the devastating floods and the way it made the revival possible is astounding.

“I give emphasis on Kerala Tourism’s ability to recoup after a severe natural calamity as an epitome wherever I go. We bounced back defeating all the never-seen-before challenges. It gives the positive sign tourism has regained its vigour post the flood,” he said.

The KTM, with 325 sellers in 400 stalls, has 1,635 buyers who are top functionaries of firms in the tourism industry within the country and outside. The number of foreign buyers is 545, and they come from 66 countries, including the US, Russia, Japan, China, Australia and Britain. As for the domestic buyers, their number stands at 1,090.

E M Najeeb, managing committee member and former chairman of KTM, told Express each seller at KTM was getting the appointment from at least 60 to 80 buyers in the three-day event.

