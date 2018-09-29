Law to prevent illegal structures under consideration at tourist hotspots

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Friday said the government is considering introducing a law to prevent encroachments and illegal constructions in ecologically -sensitive tourist destinations. He said the government is focused on promoting tourism without exploiting nature.

"When Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was the Tourism Minister (in the erstwhile V S Achuthanandan Cabinet), the government introduced a Bill preventing unscientific construction and encroachment in ecologically sensitive tourist places. However, the Bill could not become law. But Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the incumbent government have accorded due importance to the environment while promoting tourism," he told reporters after visiting the venue of the Kerala Tourism Mart (KTM) here.

A survey will be conducted to explore job opportunities in the tourism sector to people in the flood-hit areas.

“The students of Kerala Institute Tourism and Travel Studies (KITTS) will conduct the survey in this regard. It will help bring more people into the tourism sector,” he said. Kadakampally said the government will give a fillip to the tourism prospects in the Malabar region.The river cruise project in Malabar region has been allocated `98 crore Central assistance. The state government has earmarked `65 crore for the project. The government has earmarked `700 crore for the tourism sector under the Nava Kerala Mission.