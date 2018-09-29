Home Cities Kochi

Law to prevent illegal structures under consideration at tourist hotspots

A survey will be conducted  to explore job opportunities in the tourism sector to people in the flood-hit areas.

Published: 29th September 2018 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran( Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Friday said the government is considering introducing a law to prevent encroachments and illegal constructions in ecologically -sensitive tourist destinations. He said the government is focused on promoting tourism without exploiting nature.

"When Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was the Tourism Minister (in the erstwhile V S Achuthanandan Cabinet), the government introduced a Bill preventing unscientific construction and encroachment in ecologically sensitive tourist places. However, the Bill could not become  law. But Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the incumbent government have accorded due importance to the environment while promoting  tourism," he told reporters after visiting the venue of the Kerala Tourism Mart (KTM) here.

A survey will be conducted  to explore job opportunities in the tourism sector to people in the flood-hit areas.

“The students of Kerala Institute Tourism and Travel Studies (KITTS) will conduct the survey in this regard. It will help bring more people into the tourism sector,” he said. Kadakampally said the government will give a fillip to the tourism prospects in the Malabar region.The river cruise project in Malabar region has been allocated `98 crore Central assistance. The state government has earmarked `65 crore for the project. The government has earmarked `700 crore for the tourism sector under the Nava Kerala Mission.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kadakampally Surendran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai