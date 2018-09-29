Navy’s Parakram Parv expo gets under way

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The exhibition held as part of ‘Parakram Parv’ (Valour Festival) celebrations, to mark the Surgical Strikes, with displays of ships and aircraft, mannequins of divers, as well as naval equipment, opened at Lulu Mall on Friday. It was inaugurated by Rear Admiral R J Nadkarni, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command.

Videos of military and naval operations – both during peace and war – are being screened at the exhibition which will be open to the public till Sunday. The inaugural function included a naval band performing patriotic songs, martial scores and other popular music. The band will have a repeat performance here on Sunday and at the Santa Cruz ground near Vasco-da-Gama Square in Fort Kochi on Saturday from 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm. A huge number of veterans from the three services, apart as well as local people have started pouring in to see the exhibition. There will be spot contests with attractive prizes, commentary on the Armed Forces and ‘selfie stations’.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadkarni said the entire event has been planned by the government to showcase the valour and strength of the Armed Forces, to instill patriotism in youth, besides paying respects to brave soldiers who have laid their lives for the country.