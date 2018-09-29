Home Cities Kochi

Navy’s Parakram Parv expo gets under way

Videos of military and naval operations – both during peace and war – are being screened at the exhibition which will be open to the public till Sunday.

Published: 29th September 2018 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The exhibition held as part of ‘Parakram Parv’ (Valour Festival) celebrations, to mark the Surgical Strikes, with displays of ships and aircraft, mannequins of divers, as well as naval equipment, opened at Lulu Mall on Friday. It was inaugurated by Rear Admiral R J Nadkarni, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command.

Videos of military and naval operations – both during peace and war – are being screened at the exhibition which will be open to the public till Sunday. The inaugural function included a naval band performing patriotic songs, martial scores and other popular music. The band will have a repeat performance here on Sunday and at the Santa Cruz ground near Vasco-da-Gama Square in Fort Kochi on Saturday from 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.  A huge number of veterans from the three services, apart as well as local people have started pouring in to see the exhibition. There will be spot contests with attractive prizes, commentary on the Armed Forces and ‘selfie stations’.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadkarni said the entire event has been planned by the government to showcase the valour and strength of the Armed Forces, to instill patriotism in youth, besides paying respects to brave soldiers who have laid their lives for the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Parakram Parv Southern Naval Command Surgical Strikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai