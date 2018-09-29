Nefertiti romancing the city’s waters to woo tourists

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After successfully operating cruise vessels like Sagararani and Sagararani-II, the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) Ltd moved on cruise vessels of higher capacity with its vessel named ‘Nefertiti’. The vessel, which was built at Goa Shipyard, has reached the Kochi backwaters and will be showcased as part of the ongoing Kerala Travel Mart on Sunday.

The vessel is one of its kind in Kerala with its seagoing properties, 200 seats capacity air-conditioned hall, deck, restaurant and areas for recreational activities on board. ‘Nefertiti’, named after an Egyptian queen and wife of Pharaoh Akhenaten during the 14th century BC, means beautiful companion.

The vessel has a restaurant which can accommodate 90 persons. It also has a play area for children. There is a 100 seater 3D theatre onboard. The boat, which is a mono-hull class VI passenger vessel according to the Merchant Shipping Act, will comply with the sea keeping properties. It can be used in sea voyages ranging from 2 to 12 hours.The vessel has a huge meeting hall and a classy dining area. It also has a bar lounge and a sun deck. Business meetings, wedding celebrations and parties can be held onboard.

Nefertiti highlights

■ The seagoing vessel is registered under the Merchant Shipping Act

■ A trained and professional crew for assistance

■ Onboard entertainment

■ Delicious food as per your choice

■ Ideal for business meetings, events, celebrations, parties, social and family get together

■ Custom packages as per requirements

■ Advance bookings available

■ All safety equipment onboard