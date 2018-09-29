RT Mission hard sells new tourism model

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission stalls at the Kerala Tourism Mission (KTM)seek to depict a new model of tourism being promoted in the state. According to the proponents of RT launched in 2008, sightseeing alone cannot help the tourism sector thrive in the long run. “We need to show the ethnicity of our people. Knowing more about the local populace is also a matter of tourist curiosity. This is essential to make tourism experiential,” said Rupeshkumar K.

The RT’s exhibition arena showcases a miniature paddy field. “It’s not just about the crop and its life cycle. You can get an idea of fishing, duck farming and yesteryear irrigation methods,” he said.RT will be the key to government plans to generate five lakh jobs by 2021 "The state government aims to generate five lakh jobs in tourism in the next three years. RT will be crucial in promoting tourism and providing a source of income to people," said Rani George, Tourism Secretary.