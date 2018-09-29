Home Cities Kochi

Tech Hands project enters final phase at Paravoor

The Tech hands project, which was launched at Paravoor Municipality, one of the worst flood-affected areas in the district, has entered the final phase of implementation.

KOCHI: The Tech hands project, which was launched at Paravoor Municipality, one of the worst flood-affected areas in the district, has entered the final phase of implementation. The project, jointly launched by the National Academy of Construction - Hyderabad, Abhaya Foundation, and District administration, aims at repairing that electronic equipment which was damaged in the floods. According to the district administration authorities, nearly 3000 electronic equipment, which were severe damages in the flood, was already repaired in the first phase of the project.

The 125-member team from Abhaya Foundation and National Academy of Construction, including teachers and students, are behind the steady progress of this project.The team members who reached Kochi on September 21 later divided into 20 groups.

They undertook the electrical repair work, plumbing and repair of household gadgets.They implemented the plan with the help of local administrators of North Paravur, Karumaloor, Puthenvilikkara,Vadakkekkara, Choornikkara, Chendamangalam, Alangad,and Kadungalloor.  

The technical assistance was provided to all the residents who were registered with the Panchayat offices. The team repaired hundreds of water pumps, mixer grinders, iron boxes, fans, induction cookers, and washing machines. The team provided assistance to those who needed help with electric and plumbing works.

For transporting the team members to various households, the district administration launched vehicle
services with the help of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of BPCL.  

Each group was provided with a Tempo Traveller.The base camps of the team operated from the panchayat and village offices of each locality.People who require the service should provide their details, phone number and details of damaged equipment at the Panchayat authorities, who will in turn pass the
information to the base camps.

