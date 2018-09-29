The sailing doctor

Oshin Grace Daniell By

Express News Service

KOCHI: This is not about Martin Luray’s compendium of maritime facts nor is it a fictional concoction of characters like Captain Nemo or Davy Jones. On board passenger liner ship, M V Arabian Sea (present), which sails between Lakshadweep and Kochi, is Dr Hussain Ali P V, who works as a General Physician-Medical Officer on the ship.

He is one of the unsung maritime heroes who serve the country. When asked about the challenges in his profession, he laughed and said, “Every challenge is a story and I have a million stories to tell”.

He has done some of the most enigmatic medical procedures performed on land in multi-speciality hospitals with minimal infrastructure available onboard. From women in labour to severed body parts to heart attacks and even something as small as seasickness, this man sees a plethora of medical issues on board every day and he puts his heart and soul to make his patients at ease.

According to him, every journey on the vessel is an adventure and a new experience. “Once when I was on duty, there was a pregnant lady on board and she was travelling to Kochi,” he said. “At night, she showed positive contractive labour pain and as per the details provided by the bystander in black and white, it was a case of breech presentation which was confirmed after I examined her.

When she displayed powerful contractions, we shifted her immediately from the ship’s hospital to the labour cot and all necessary preliminary management were given, including I V line, I V fluids and injections. Since it was a breech presentation with the foetal hip and parts of the lower limbscoming out of the cervix, normal delivery was extremely difficult and a Caesarian-section was indicated. With the facilities and infrastructure available on board, I conducted a normal delivery and the baby was brought out safely. Both the mother and the newborn were absolutely healthy and disembarked at the port of call at Kochi.”

His eyes lit up as he started narrating his next story which happened en route to Lakshadweep.

“A male passenger had a very serious injury – a lacerated wound near the knee - withsevere and profuse bleeding. He had a fall in the washroom which caused the injury. When I saw him, he was bleeding heavily. The bleeding was managed by clamping the ruptured blood vessel.

His vitals were closely monitored. Later, I treated the lacerated wound with internal sutures to ligate the ruptured major blood vessel and terminated the bleeding completely. It took me more than three hours to complete the entire procedure of suturing. He was under strict monitoring till the vessel reached the next port of call at Androth Island,” he said. He said treating a patient on land is different from treating them at sea.

Apart from serving the sick, Dr Hussain also actively participates in philanthropic activities. “If one human being does not help another, we cannot be called superior beings. As long as I am fit and fine, I will channelise all my energy into serving the ones in need,” he said.