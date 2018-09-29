Home Cities Kochi

Time to ‘garba’ with Kochi’s Gujarati community

With Navarathri round the corner, the Gujarati community in Kochi is gearing up for the festival.

Published: 29th September 2018

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With Navarathri round the corner, the Gujarati community in Kochi is gearing up for the festival. For some, it is the perfect occasion to perfect their garba moves. To spice up the moves with respect to the styles trending in Gujarat, a garba workshop will be organised at Rotary Balabhavan in Kochi from September 30 to October 2.

The three-day workshop, organised by Hobbies Group in association with Ernakulam Gujarati Samaj, will be led by Surat-based choreographer Dhruv Doctor. It will focus on ‘Salsa Garba’ which is a fusion of the folk dance merged in the form of salsa. “As opposed to the 22-step dhandiya, Salsa Garba will have 33 steps,” said Reena Lalan of the Hobbies Group. 

“This type of garba was invented last year in Gujarat. We have no exposure to the new and trending activities observed in Gujarat during the festival time. The workshop will hopefully bridge this gap,” she said.  Other than Dhruv, dhandiya dancers from Gujarat will also be present for the workshop. 

