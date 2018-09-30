Home Cities Kochi

Cracks develop on Palarivattom flyover  

Triggering panic among the motorists, six major distress cracks have been detected on the newly constructed Palarivattom flyover.

The Palarivattom flyover

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Triggering panic among the motorists, six major distress cracks have been detected on the newly constructed Palarivattom flyover. Cracks were detected on the pier cap of the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 7th, 10th and 12th pillar of the flyover.  This was revealed in a report released by a private bridge inspection agency the other day after it carried out a survey on the safety of the bridge. 

According to the report, the distress in the bridge has magnified. “The recorded shear cracks are propagating and widening. Additionally, new shear cracks have been recorded in the girders,” the report said.The report also pointed out the shear cracks were previously noted in the pier cap of obligatory span (pier no. 10) and pier cap of piper no. 12. 

“However during the ongoing cycle, additional distress shear cracks were recorded in pier no. 1, 2, 3 and 7 in the shear zone. The shear cracks are 0.2 to 0.3 mm in width and propagating diagonally in the shear zone of the pier,” the report said.The flyover thrown open to the public in the last leg of 2016. The 750 metre-long flyover, one of the longest of its kind in the state, was constructed by the Roads and Bridges Corporation of Kerala after spending nearly `39 crore to ease the traffic congestion at the busy Pipeline junction along the National Highway stretch.

The report also warned the NHAI to stop plying vehicles in the stretch. “It’s evident that distress in the bridge is progressing and suggested remedial measures have to be expedited for urgent rehabilitation of the bridge. It is recommended that till complete rehabilitation work is carried out, vehicle must be stopped from plying on the bridge with immediate effect for public safety and safety of the structure,” the report added.  

Meanwhile, the RBDCK which constructed the bridge admitted cracks have been detected on the pier. “We have entrusted IIT-Madras to carry out a study on structural evaluation. Based on their report, we will take the next step. We are taking all the efforts to solve the crisis,” an RBDCK officer said. 

