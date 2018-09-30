Home Cities Kochi

Factional feud intensifies in Kochi Corporation    

He said change of guard is a must to give more attention to the Fort Kochi area, he said. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Intensifying the factional feud in the Kochi Corporation, ruling councilor and Congress I group leader K R Premkumar came down heavily on Congress leadership for the delay in the ‘change of guard’ in the civic body.Premkumar is on top of the Deputy Mayor’s list when the change of guard takes place. His comments baffled both the ruling faction as well as Opposition.

“The DCC president is turning a blind eye to the change of guard issue in the Corporation. Religious equation is said to be the major reason for delaying the change of guard. What is the point in sticking to the religious equation? Change of guard is a must in Corporation,” said Premkumar.

“The Corporation is an utter failure while considering about the new projects. It has also failed to implement a new project for the residents,” alleged the Congress councilor.

With feud intensifying in the Congress, Opposition councilors came in support of the councilor. 
In his reply, Deputy Mayor and DCC president T J Vinod said the party is taking the allegations in a positive sense. “The Congress has the power and ability to take a decision regarding the change of guard in the Corporation. Whenever it needs the party will take its decision,” said Vinod.  

