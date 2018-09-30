Rigorous imprisonment for wife, paramour in man’s murder

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The North Paravoor Additional District Sessions court has awarded rigorous imprisonment to a woman and her paramour in the case pertaining to the murder of her husband in 2012. Seema, 40, and her comrade in crime Gireesh Kumar, 39 were found guilty of the murder of P K Mohandas, hailing from Kadungallur, employed with Desabhimani. The convicts were also slapped with a fine of Rs10,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively failing which they will have to undergo additional term of two years and six years, respectively.

According to the prosecution, Gireesh used chloroform to render the victim unconscious before decapitating him. Though initially it was believed to be an accident death, later it emerged Gireesh and Seema had hatched the conspiracy at a hotel in Guruvayur to kill Mohandas.The convicts had known each other for five years. The court examined 45 witnesses and 69 documents before Judge N V Raju convicted the duo.