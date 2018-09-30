Home Cities Kochi

Tap the potential of digital media, AI to promote tourism: Bala Kiran

A seminar on ‘Changing trends in travel and tourism’ was held as part of KTM to improve tourism in Kerala.

Published: 30th September 2018 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

A model of a village at the KTM venue at Willingdon Island | Melton Antony

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Saturday, the second day of Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), saw discussions on several new ideas to improve tourism in Kerala and attract more tourist to the state. Experts suggested tapping the potentials of digital media and even artificial intelligence for promoting tourism to get newer audiences from different parts of the globe.

A seminar on ‘Changing trends in travel and tourism’ was held as part of KTM to improve tourism in Kerala. Suman Billa, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, highlighted ‘commoditisation’ as an urgent requirement for tourism in Kerala.

“Select a niche area and curate it well. Be prompt with your service; speed matters,” said Billa, who has served as a director and secretary of Kerala Tourism. “Ensure your package has elements of some luxury, which most visitors seek to enjoy alongside their travel. Kerala must keep exploring new travellers, given that tourists generally don’t revisit spots. There is scope for collaborative work on this,” Billa said
Cherian Philip, who heads the Nava Kerala mission for rebuilding Kerala after last month’s floods, said the absence of nightlife has been a constant complaint among tourists in Kerala. 

“Even a place like Dubai, with its conservative ethos today, has people enjoying their time in various ways after sunset,” he said. He also stressed on waste management and said, “Unless we go for such entertainment that doesn’t harm our culture, Kerala tourism has no future. Goa and even Chennai may overtake us, not to speak of Sri Lanka or Singapore, outside India,” he said.

Kerala Tourism Director Bala Kiran said tourists of late were showing less patience to read details and know about a place. “We must serve them with digital technology. We must also include more focal spots on the itinerary. Malabar (northern Kerala), for instance, has a lot of potentials,” Bala said.Tourism entrepreneurs P K Anish Kumar and Sejoe Jose claimed owing to the popularity of mobile phone and social media, tourism promotion should be done online. 

In the morning, the Ministry of Tourism organised a ‘kalarippayattu’ (martial art of Kerala) performance at the venue as part of “Swachh Bharat, Swachh Paryatan” (Clean India, Clean Tourism) initiative.The KTM, with 325 sellers in 400 stalls, has 1,635 buyers, who are top executives of firms in the tourism industry within the country and outside, attending it.  The number of domestic buyers stands at 1,090. The event will conclude on Sunday. However, delegates arriving for the KTM would visit various parts of the state in the coming days.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Travel Mart Kerala Tourism Bala Kiran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead