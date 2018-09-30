Time for farming reloaded

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

KUTTANAD: The history of Kuttanad, the rice-bowl of Kerala, is not the history of agriculture alone. Formerly belonging to the princely state of Travancore, it has a story to tell. Of the grit and will-power of an older generation who set a glorious tradition of taming the marshy land, battling the vagaries of weather and unfavourable geographical conditions. At the same time, their efforts were friendly to the environment.

In recent times, though, things have not been so rosy in Kuttanad traversed by rivers like Pampa, Manimala, Meenachil and Achencovil which flow into the Vembanad Lake, and subsequently into the Arabian Sea. Various factors, chiefly climate change, have been attributed for the shifting template. In the 1970s, if the average annual inland fish production from Vembanad Lake was about 16,000 tonnes, it has come down to 4,500 tonnes now. Similarly, the annual production of Kuttanadan Konchu (prawn) nosedived to less than 17 tonnes from 429 tonnes in 1960.

Vembanad Lake accounts for around 90 per cent of the natural lime shell production in the country, which was around 75,000 tonnes in the ‘70s. It has now come down by one-third. At the same time, the production of paddy has been increasing although there has been a drop in area under acreage over the years. The fall in acreage under cultivation is mainly due to the specific physical features of the region, which make farming quite unique and complex here, although other factors too have had their share. Kuttanad is among the few areas in the world which continue to follow wetland agriculture below the sea level, with the region being 0.5 to 3 metres below the mean sea level (MSL).

After the recent floods that threw life out of gear, Additional Chief Secretary P H Kurien had urged to put a stop to the undue promotion of paddy and instead emphasise tourism and potable water projects more in the floodplains of Alappuzha. Although his comments elicited criticism, even from Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar and a section of the agri-scientific community, some of the points he raised are getting increasing support with each passing day.

Research backs integrated approach

A report prepared by the Kuttanad-based International Research and Training Centre for Below Sea Level Farming (IRTCBSF) shows farmers cannot go forward in this fashion, solely depending on paddy cultivation. The state government has to give more priority and emphasis to a rice-based integrated farming system which could raise the income of farmers up to five times more than the current level of income. To make it a reality, the state government has to undertake a slew of measures, including introducing an exclusive cropping calendar suited for the region.

IRTCBSF director K G Padmakumar said, “We have to develop a crop calendar without closing the Thanneermukkom Bund (regulator). Two crops are required in a season– one is Varsha Krishi which begins by June and ends by September and the second crop is a short-duration Puncha crop which starts by November and ends by January. This will ensure round the year opening of the Thanneermukkom Bund which would cleanse Kuttanad during summer with saline water flushing in through the 1500-km odd canal network. It is essential for a healthy eco-system and to educe acidity in soil.”

In the meantime, farmers have to be encouraged to undertake a culture of cage fishing of commercially important species in enclosures in water bodies and paddy polders, along with commercial fish feed production. They also need to take up multi-integrated farming models like rice-fish-duck-buffalo and vegetable and banana cultivation on the bunds along with cattle integration. “This will ensure a sustainable income for farmers and also promote agri-tourism in Kuttanad in a big way, along with backwater tourism,” he said.

Regulators need to be strengthened

The Agriculture Department should also promote the use of rich alluvial soil deposits that monsoon rain each year brings to the rivers and lakes in Kuttanad. The carrying capacity of rivers and lakes have been reduced over the years as the rain deposits around 25 tonnes of alluvial soil in rivers and lakes every year. The outer bunds of rivers have to be strengthened using this soil and controlled dykes. Regulators should be set up at various places to ensure floodwater gets passage through the paddy polders in case of emergencies and to prevent the entry of saline water.

But allowing saline water into the paddy polders has its own benefits for farmers. “Saline water destroys weeds like water hyacinth and helps reduce the dependence on weedicides and pesticides in paddy fields,” Padmakumar said.“On an acre, farmers have been applying around 1.5 litres of weedicide during each crop. Further, it will reduce the carbon footprint in the agriculture sector. Saline water tolerant verities have to be promoted in vulnerable areas in tune with the changes being made in Kuttanad.”

Water crisis

Potable water shortage being a perennial crisis in Kuttanad, the unused paddy polders have to be converted as water storage facilities by strengthening bunds around them and the level of water in canals and lakes have to be maintained at a certain level. Or the water level can be raised to an extent preventing the saline water intrusion in critical times.Existing dykes have to be converted into motor-regulated ones.