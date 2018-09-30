Topography a challenge to alternative farming methods in Kuttanad

Biju E Paul By

ALAPPUZHA: The geographical structure of Kuttanad is a challenge to conduct experiments on alternative farming methods. Around 630 paddy polders in the region border lakes and lagoons. The strong outer bund prevents water from lakes entering the paddy fields and the pumping of water from polders makes the farm cultivable. Houses in the region are constructed on these bunds.

Before independence, landlords like Joseph Murickan allowed farmers to stay on the bunds as tenants and they worked on the farmlands. However, post independence and the enactment of the Land Reform Act, the state government issued title deeds to the farmers and they became permanent residents on the bunds.

There are nearly 15,000 houses on the outer bunds of the paddy polders, said Kuttanad tahsildar Antony Scaria.

“Houses are constructed on the outer bunds and most of them belong to marginalised farmers. So the removal of water from the paddy polder is necessary to save thousands of houses, especially in Lower Kuttanad area, including Kainakari.” “During the recent floods, all the paddy polders were submerged and the houses in the region too were under water. So the pumping of water throughout the year is a necessity to save the people and houses, apart from aiding cultivation,” he said.

the necessities

The carrying capacity of 1500 km long canal network, rivers and lakes has to be increased by dredging

The alluvial soil deposit has to be used for strengthening outer bunds of water bodies

Crop calendar suited for Kuttanad has to be implemented at the earliest, along with a rice-based integrated farming system

Saline tolerant varieties have to be promoted in areas vulnerable to saline water intrusion.

Thanneermukkom Bund should be kept opened round the year