Home Cities Kochi

A golden egg on YouTube

When the Sathyan Anthikad movie ‘Ponmuttayidunna Tharavu’ (The Duck that lays Golden Eggs) debuted on the silver screen in 1988, it gave Malayalam movie-goers another reason to laugh.

Published: 01st April 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When the Sathyan Anthikad movie ‘Ponmuttayidunna Tharavu’ (The Duck that lays Golden Eggs) debuted on the silver screen in 1988, it gave Malayalam movie-goers another reason to laugh. The simple, yet the endearing movie was rich in wit, satire, and concluded with a lesson. Thirty decades later, the YouTube channel ‘Ponmutta’ (Golden egg) has found favour amongst the Malayali audience for its light-humour filled content, not to mention relatable.

“The name of the channel was definitely inspired from the movie,” says Liju Thomas, founder. “There were channels like Filtercopy, Timeliners which provided funny, relatable content. Other than ‘Karikku’ (another Malayalam YouTube channel), we did not have any Malayalam channel with quality content. This triggered the want to produce content solely for the Kerala audience. The title ‘Ponmutta’ also creates a certain kind of connect. My friend Gokul designed the logo for the same. And the tagline, ‘Golden Bird for Fun’ says it all,” Liju continues.

Having broken into the internet in November 2018, the channel already has 33,206 subscribers with videos such as ‘Malayali Da’ which portrays the quintessential habits of a Malayali, and ‘Parayan Aagrahichathum Paranjathum’ (What I wanted to say versus what I said). “We release a video every two weeks. That’s how long it takes to reach the audience. Currently, we have released 10 videos and the response amassed has been great,” Liju says.

How difficult is it to create exciting, engaging, and relatable content? “We derive inspiration from our daily lives. The actors Shyam, Jijo, Vishnu, Sooraj, Seethalakshmi Hariharan, Greeshma, Pooja and I brainstorm together for the script. We try perfecting every section and showcasing a Malayali at his best- there should not be any glitch in the video,” says the Kasargod native who resides in Kochi. 
Liju dreams big. He knows web series are the next big thing. “Our web series titled ‘Adventures of Unnivasco’ will release soon. The channel aims to reach one million subscribers by the end of this year,” he says.Currently, working with a production house, Liju is realising his filmmaking dreams through ‘Ponmutta’. “I studied film direction and TV production, after which I had a brief stint in Kairali TV,” Liju says. 

One better not count their chickens before they hatch. Albeit, in a strange occurrence of events, Liju did and got a golden bird.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sathyan Anthikad YouTube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp