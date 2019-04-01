Home Cities Kochi

Baby League leads the way!

It may be their first competitive tournament, but they played it like a pro.

Published: 01st April 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Scoreline Football Academy head coach Joao Pedo handing over the certificates

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It may be their first competitive tournament, but they played it like a pro. The AIFF Baby League, which helped young players take their baby steps on the football ground, concluded recently at the Ambedkar Stadium in Kochi. And the results were awe inspiring!  The tourney promoted by Scoreline Sports, Kochi was held under the auspice of All India Football Federation (AIFF). 

Joao Pedro, a UEFA licenced coach from Portugal, handed over the trophies and certificates to the winners in the presence of KFA general secretary Anil Kumar P.  "I am extremely happy to see the kids playing in a league platform. It is important for these aspiring footballers to play on a regular basis. The league which spanned about five months has ensured the perfect platform for the kids aged between seven and 13 years," said Joao Pedro who is currently working as the head coach of Scoreline Football Academy. 
 The tournament held in U-9, U-11, U-13 categories saw 168 matches in total from November 2018 to March 2019. FACT Football Academy emerged the U-11 champions, whereas Golden Eagles bagged U-9 and U-13 titles.

The League, which grew better by the day, witnessed many a nail-biting sessions with teams battling each other in all three categories. Since several matches took place on Saturdays, it gave students a chance to learn how to balance sports and academics hand in hand. "It has been a memorable experience for us. Although we locked horns in the intra-academy matches, the Baby league provided us with the first-ever professional approach of football. With the foolproof coordination, we didn't have any glitches throughout the event," said Nived, a participant. 

Apart from the chief guest Joao Pedro, Scoreline Academy coach Musa Ibrahim, Ernakulam district football association secretary P Paulose also attended the prize distribution ceremony. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Baby League All India Football Federation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp