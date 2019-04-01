Home Cities Kochi

Banking on blockbusters

After a brief lull, the cinemas have woken up.

Published: 01st April 2019

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI: After a brief lull, the cinemas have woken up. The ripples created by Shyam Pushkaran-scripted Kumbalangi Nights, that hit the screens a  month ago, has turned into waves with the release of Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer. And, for the industry that witnessed a bleak 2018, this has come as a breather. 
With the vacations starting, the industry folks are hoping to sustain the trend, eyeing a season similar to the Pulimurugan release. And, quite a few potential blockbusters are lined up for release too with Ashique Abu's multi-starrer Virus,  Mammootty's Madhuraraja, Nadir Shah's comic ride Mera Naam Shaji and Fahadh Faasil's Athiran. Also in the fray is Asif Ali's Kakshi Amminipillai. 
Kerala Film Producers Association president G Sureshkumar said the industry is hoping for a blockbuster bigger than Pulimurugan in Lucifer. "This is going to have a huge impact on the industry. We have been facing a bleak period for the past few months. Of the 41 releases during the period, only three movies could do well. 'Kumbalangi Nights' is a super hit while the other two did decent business. So, 
Lucifer  has come a breather for us," said Suresh Kumar.

Malayalam film industry Lucifer

