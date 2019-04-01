Candidates perch on social media platforms to connect better with voters  

Meera Suresh By

KOCHI: The style of Lok Sabha election campaigning has moved on to new terrains from those days when posters, leaflets and wall graffiti were the key. No different is Ernakulam, where the leading candidates' relative young age, the city's demography and its IT tag have increased the relevance of the new communication platform --- social media.



According to the candidates and their campaign managers, the feedback has been wonderful so far.

While UDF candidate Hibi Eden has made rapid strides in online campaigning by setting up an exclusive team, his LDF counterpart P Rajeev too has realised its reach.

Hibi, whose Facebook page with the catch line 'Hridayathil Hibi Eden' has been garnering several likes since it opened, said: "Kochi celebrates the power of youth and I felt the need to move forward from the traditional campaigning ways."

DCC general secretary Sherin Varghese, who is a member of Hibi's cyber team, said they use social media in a constructive way.

"We focus on three aspects --- what Hibi Eden has done during his stint as an MLA, his political relevance at the Centre if elected and what he can do for the constituency. Also, we make it a point not to attack the rival candidates. Social media is a tool to connect with several people who're indecisive about voting by making them aware of the need to vote for Hibi," said Sherin.

His Facebook page has made use of infographics and videos to depict the changing Kochi.

Rajeev, meanwhile, claims to be one who has always used social media to interact with people.

"I don't view my Facebook page as a tool just to campaign. I've always used it to interact with people, learn about their expectations and seek suggestions," says Rajeev.

The former Rajya Sabha MP said the suggestions he gets via e-mail and on Messenger will be put for discussion with stakeholders before preparing a draft.

"Social media is always rich with ideas and suggestions, not just for elections. It's a place one can use to know about people's participation and government policies," said Rajeev, whose posts come with the hashtag #iamWithYou. His page has his schedules for the day including 'Utharamund, the stakeholders meeting." Then there are live streaming and meeting with voters.

The BJP, which has fielded Alphons Kannamthanam in Ernakulam, also uses social media effectively, with updates on his campaign and activities featuring on his Facebook page daily.