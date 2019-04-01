Home Cities Kochi

‘EnVisioning Ernakulam 2030’ unveiled

UDF candidate Hibi Eden presented ‘EnVisioning Ernakulam 2030’, a comprehensive vision document for Ernakulam on Sunday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: UDF candidate Hibi Eden presented ‘EnVisioning Ernakulam 2030’, a comprehensive vision document for Ernakulam on Sunday. The project was divided into 14 point visions and an extensive discussion was conducted on the topic with distinguished people from more than 23 sectors of the district.
The vision points include industries and jobs, integrated transportation system, infrastructure, women issues, environment and waste management, tourism, public health and wellness, coastal area development and fisheries and sports. The comprehensive development plan has been developed under the guidance of former District Collector and International Labour Organisation Secretary M P Joseph.

“If I get the opportunity to represent Ernakulam in the Lok Sabha this development conclave will be continued with the inclusion of more experts from all fields. The aim is to discuss development projects for Ernakulam and implement the same. Such an initiative should be made a regular practice in future,” said Hibi.

EnVisioning Ernakulam 2030

