Plastic menace still poses threat to ecology, despite ban

KOCHI: In 2017, the Kerala government banned plastic carry bags below 50 microns, but two years down the line, implementation seems to have been lackadaisical, with many shops selling them to customers in blatant violation of the ban.

As far as small shop vendors are concerned, plastic carry-bags cost them only `1, whereas jute and other cloth carry bags cost them more than even their daily sale.“Though we have directed all shop owners with us to not provide plastic carry-bags to customers, many say that even though they are reluctant, the customers sometimes ask specifically for them. If they don’t get plastic bags from one shop, they would definitely get them from another, the vendor thus risks losing a customer. It is the state government which should take steps to completely ban plastics,” said Alikutty Haji, district secretary of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi.

“We have given directives to all the districts to ensure that plastic below 50 microns is not sold. For tackling this issue, all the departments must function together like a well-oiled machine,” said State Pollution Control Board Chief Environmental Engineer, S Sreekala.“Lack of co-ordination amongst departments is one major reason for the inability to implement the ban,” Sreekala said

Few takers for Kudumbashree jute and cloth bags

There are around 15 Kudumbashree units that manufacture jute and cloth bags with large scale production units located in Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kollam and Pandalam.However, “we are not moving into mass production of jute bags and other re-useable carry bags, since we are not receiving bulk orders for these.”“Larger retail shops purchase items in bulk and due to competitive market rates, they prefer plastic bags, that are relatively cheaper compared to jute and cloth bags,” says N S Niranjana, project officer, Micro Enterprises, Kudumba shree.When Kudumbashree offers jute and cloth carry-bags for rates ranging from Rs 15 - Rs 20, there are other private units, which are into mass production of similar carry bags, and sell them at rates ranging from Rs 10 - Rs 12.

Expert committee

It is learnt the Expert (Technical) Committee formed by the government will soon submit its detailed report, which will further help the government in framing laws towards a plastic ban in the state. The Committee comprises Chairman, Kerala State Pollution Control Board, who is also the Chairman of the Committee, Environmental Engineer, Department of Environment and Climate Change, Kalairasan P, who is the Convenor of the Committee, Additional Director (Technical), Directorate of Industries and Commerce, Pradeep Kumar K S, Centre in Charge, CIPET, Ernakulam K A Rajesh, and President, Kerala Plastic Manufacturers Association, Balakrishna Bhat Kakunje.