Target 2/2/22: Nod for plan to make Kochi a leading city

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A comprehensive strategy to make Kochi one of the best cities in India by February 2, 2022, was approved at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Tom Jose here the other day.The meeting, held under the auspices of Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG), saw major stakeholders in the city, government departments and other experts resolving to make Kochi free from hartals, operationalise the water metro, clean canals and backwaters and run MEMU train services on the existing tracks, besides implementing various other projects.BKRG president S Gopakumar, along with other members, assisted the participants.

“The deadline set for 2/2/22 is easy to remember and is more than two-and-a-half years away. Cooperation from all departments, political parties, NGOs, business and professional organisations is highly essential to achieve this target. The report was presented to Chief SecretaryTom Jose and it was decided to take up this great initiative under his leadership since the involvement of the government is very important,” a BKRG statement said.

Cleaning canals and backwaters

A separate organisation is working on continuous cleaning of canals with modern equipment and trained personnel. Around Rs 1,000 crore has been allotted for the project under the Bhavanam Foundation for rehabilitating 1,500 families who have encroached on canals.

Some of the other changes that the meeting decided to bring in before February 2, 2022, include planting more trees; clean public toilets; accessible and wider footpaths; more scientific parking facilities; more connectivity by Metro; art, food streets and farmers’ markets; eradicating mosquitoes scientifically; proper waste disposal; more public parks; renaming of places in Kochi; ensuring clean potable water; road widening, etc.

The meeting also decided to constitute small committees to ensure the smooth implementation of the proposed plans and projects so that the results can be achieved before the set deadline of February 2022. The Chief Secretary has decided to give powers to BKRG president and KSINC managing director to carry out follow-up action with the departments concerned and local bodies.

T K Jose, additional chief Secretary in-charge of LSGD, suggested a permanent committee to be formed officially, comprising citizens and stakeholders to ensure timely implementation of the projects.

Freedom from hartal

A growing city like Kochi cannot afford hartals. A political consensus is the only permanent solution. While we respect the right to call a hartal, we must also respect one’s right not to participate in it, said BKRG.

MEMU train service

While the city has big dreams of high speed or semi high-speed trains, BKRG feels Kochi can immediately go for a MEMU train service on the existing tracks and a new signalling system which will reduce the load on the state’s highways and bring down pollution. “Doubling of Kottayam line will be completed by 2021 and, regarding the Alappuzha route, a proposal has already been submitted. Currently, Railways can’t take up MEMU since existing lines have been fully utilised. A meetIing with Railway Board chairman on introducing the automatic signalling systems and MEMU service is on the cards ,” BKRG said.