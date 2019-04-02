A flea for all things bright in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When entrepreneur Merin Varghese started her online store for organic baby products one-and-half year ago, she did not have much knowledge about the market and its demands. That’s when she decided to put up her stall at different flea markets. “When you spend a day with customers and engage with them, you get a lot of ideas. It is the best and the cheapest way to understand the market for your products,” she says. A year later, Oh My Bow’s physical store started functioning in Kakkanad. The same was the case for Chinnu Kunjumary Paul. After attending her fair share of flea markets, she started her online entrepreneurial venture ‘Kunjumary’s Home Attic’ six months ago. Together, the two of them will be organising a flea market ‘All Things Beautiful’ on April 7 at Cochin Gymkhana in Vytilla.

Aiming to be a platform for emerging entrepreneurs, the flea market was named after Merin and Chinnu’s love for bright and beautiful things, which brightens one’s mood at any time of the day. “We have had our share of struggles in the initial days of our ventures. It is imperative to show our solidarity towards them. That is our point of differentiation from other such fleas. And it is important to engage with the customers,” says Merin.

Equipped with the support of their husbands, the first edition of the flea market has 80 up and coming entrepreneurs setting up stalls. “Along with this, we have also set up performances by upcoming artists, including band and solo performances, standup comedies and freestyle dances,” says Merin.

Apart from this, a toddler activity centre by Wow Center Kochi - will be conducted at 4.30 pm on the day. “Wow Centre is the first baby-focused centre in Kerala. The centre will organise puppet shows and sensorial activities for children up to the age of four. This half-hour session is expected to help in the development of the brain,” says Merin.

The entry to the flea market is free for the public.