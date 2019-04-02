Home Cities Kochi

Case against Cochin Devaswom Board secretary and four elephant mahouts

The Heritage Animal Task Force alleged that a 70-year-old tusker, owned by Cochin Devaswom Board died due to due to inadequate treatment and care on Monday.

The carcass of tusker Balaraman being readied for the public to pay respects

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The 70 year old tusker Balaraman, owned by Cochin Devaswom Board died due to ill health on Monday. It’s been alleged the tusker was not given proper treatment and care.A few weeks ago Balaraman, which was blind, was undergoing ayurvedic treatment for its paralysed leg during which it suffered burns from the hot oil massage.

Heritage Animal Task Force chairman VK Venkitachalam alleged the tusker died due to inadequate treatment and care.“As per the law, if the elephant isn’t cured after five days of treatment, it should be reported to the Forest Department. The veterinarian who was taking care of Balaraman didn’t do it,” Venkitachalam said.Following complaints, the Forest Department filed a case against the Cochin Devaswom Board secretary and the four mahouts of the tusker.

Balaraman was a prominent tusker that carried the idol of Sree Rama, the main deity of Thriprayar temple, every year for Arattupuzha Pooram.The unique rituals of Arattupuzha pooram like ‘Chaalukuthal’ were done by Balaraman for years. Due to the ill health, in the last Arattupuzha pooram on March 19, another elephant carried the idol.

  • Cherrie Le Fevre
    This is a disgrace that a temple full of staff and devotees allowed this poor elephant Balaraman to suffer such torture. These temples in Kerala are proving themselves unworthy and unfit to be even open to practice this blatant animal torture to any animal and neglect true veteribnarian care or treatment is a serious crime. I question why are they supported aand even existing. SHUT THESE DENS OF DEATH DOWN
    18 hours ago reply
