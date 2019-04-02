Goonj opens ITS Kochi collection centre

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For the last 20 years, the NGO Goonj has played a pivotal role in the development of backward communities and rural areas in the country. It was not more than eight months ago that the NGO put its base in Kerala. Recently at the organisation's 20th-anniversary celebrations, Goonj Kochi chapter's cloth collection-processing centre was officially opened.

The collection and processing centre at the Goonj Kochi office near Bevco in Kalamassery will now accept under-utilised clothes from the households of the city.

"Clothes that can be reused will be distributed to families in need. Those items which cannot be reused will be recycled. We have over 150 products made out of recycled clothes ranging from cloth school bags to sanitary napkins. The production of these happens in north India," said Jojo of Goonj Kochi chapter.

To enable collection and ensure public participation, groups of volunteers can collect clothes and take it to the centre. Goonj already has 23 operation hubs in the state.

Goonj products were a blessing for communities post floods. "Initially, it was focused on flood-affected victims. As part of relief work, we have started an initiative 'Clothes For Work', in which people are involved in community services in return for Goonj's kit. We currently work in Paravur, Kuttanad, Wayanad and Chempakappara," said Jojo.

Aiming to bring an equitable relationship of strength, sustenance and dignity between cities and villages, Goonj has been making use of under-utilised and excess urban household material as a tool for rural development across 23 states in the country. “The NGO envisions to grow as an idea across regions, economies and countries to alleviate poverty and enhance the dignity of the poor,” said Goonj officers.