Is Rahul contesting against BJP in Wayanad: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The voters should cast their votes in favour of those candidates whom they think will not go to the BJP’s side, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Monday. He was speaking at Kolenchery as part of campaigning for the LDF candidate Innocent. “Every election is important. However, this year, it is more significant. It is being conducted at a time when the existence of India as a secular country itself is being questioned. Even the democratic values of the nation are being questioned. The RSS and the Sangh forces are not paying any respect to the democratic values,” said Pinarayi.

Pinarayi said Rahul Gandhi should make clear whose interest is he trying to protect by contesting against LDF which is always a major opponent of fascist forces. “The Congress should make it clear whether they are contesting in Wayanad against BJP. By contesting from a state where LDF has the upper hand, they are giving the message that their main opponent is LDF. While the entire nation is unified to defeat BJP, such a move will give a wrong message,” added Pinarayi.

Pinarayi said the Sangh forces are triggering violence even in the name of the cow. “If the BJP is voted to power again, the situation will worsen further. The existence of the country itself will be in danger. Those who love the country, believe in secularism and unity among people truly want to end the BJP rule,” he added.

Pinarayi visits 7-year-old Thodupuzha assault victim

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the seven-year-old boy, who was brutally assaulted by his mother’s paramour, at Kolenchery Hospital, on Monday. Terming the incident extremely shocking and regrettable, he expressed confidence that the boy was being administered with the best medical expertise and infrastructure facilities.Meanwhile, doctors treating the boy said there were no signs of improvement in his health. “The boy is still breathing with ventilator support.

If support is removed, there is no hope for the patient,” said the doctors. The decision on the further course of action regarding his treatment will be taken by the Medical Board team. “The final call regarding further scope of treatment, based on the boy’s health condition and chances of survival, will be taken by the Medical Board, comprising doctors from other private hospitals and government service as well,” said the doctors.