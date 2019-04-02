Home Cities Kochi

Is Rahul contesting against BJP in Wayanad: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Vijayan said that the RSS and the Sangh forces are not paying any respect to the democratic values.

Published: 02nd April 2019 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arriving for the LDF election meeting at Kolenchery

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arriving for the LDF election meeting at Kolenchery | ARUN ANGELA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The voters should cast their votes in favour of those candidates whom they think will not go to the BJP’s side, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Monday. He was speaking at Kolenchery as part of campaigning for the LDF candidate Innocent. “Every election is important. However, this year, it is more significant. It is being conducted at a time when the existence of India as a secular country itself is being questioned. Even the democratic values of the nation are being questioned. The RSS and the Sangh forces are not paying any respect to the democratic values,” said Pinarayi.

Pinarayi said Rahul Gandhi should make clear whose interest is he trying to protect by contesting against LDF which is always a major opponent of fascist forces. “The Congress should make it clear whether they are contesting in Wayanad against BJP. By contesting from a state where LDF has the upper hand, they are giving the message that their main opponent is LDF. While the entire nation is unified to defeat BJP, such a move will give a wrong message,” added Pinarayi.

Pinarayi said the Sangh forces are triggering violence even in the name of the cow. “If the BJP is voted to power again, the situation will worsen further. The existence of the country itself will be in danger. Those who love the country, believe in secularism and unity among people truly want to end the BJP rule,” he added.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Pinarayi visits 7-year-old Thodupuzha assault victim

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the seven-year-old boy, who was brutally assaulted by his mother’s paramour, at Kolenchery Hospital, on Monday. Terming the incident extremely shocking and regrettable, he expressed confidence that the boy was being administered with the best medical expertise and infrastructure facilities.Meanwhile, doctors treating the boy said there were no signs of improvement in his health. “The boy is still breathing with ventilator support.

If support is removed, there is no hope for the patient,” said the doctors. The decision on the further course of action regarding his treatment will be taken by the Medical Board team. “The final call regarding further scope of treatment, based on the boy’s health condition and chances of survival, will be taken by the Medical Board, comprising doctors from other private hospitals and government service as well,” said the doctors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala BJP Rahul gandhi Wayanad Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp