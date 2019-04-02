Home Cities Kochi

Joseph Injodey panel submits final report on Syro Malabar church land deal

The Committee interviewed more than 80 respondents, including the Cardinal and Bishops of the Archdiocesea nd found that in several instances “processes were not followed” by the Church.

Published: 02nd April 2019 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Joseph Injodey Commission submitted its final report on the controversial land deal by the Syro-Malabar Church in Ernakulam on Monday. The panel was appointed by Bishop Jacob Manathodath, the Apostolic Administrator of Ernakulam Archdiocese. The Commission has handed over the report in a sealed envelope to the Apostolic Administrator, who, in turn, will submit it to Cardinal Sandri, the Prefect of Congregation for the Oriental Churches in Rome, this week.

The Commission has drawn inferences from the KPMG report, land valuation report, minutes of canonical bodies and other documents, a release said. The Commission was appointed to inquire into the circumstances surrounding the dubious land deals and financial transactions made by the Archdiocese from the period of April 1, 2013 to March 31, 2018. The Commission has found that in several instances “processes were not followed” by the Church, a source told ‘Express’. “The Commission was not appointed as an investigation agency. It was formed to study in detail whether laid-down procedures were followed in the land deals by the Church or not,” the source said.

The Committee interviewed more than 80 respondents, including the Cardinal and Bishops of the Archdiocese. The original KPMG report and the Land Valuation report are also part of the final report. The six-member Committee is headed by Director of Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, Joseph Injodey. KPMG was mandated to perform a thorough financial audit of the transactions connected with the land deals and a reputed Land Valuation firm was appointed to value the properties that were part of the land deals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Joseph Injodey Commission Syro Malabar Church land deal Cardinal Sandri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp