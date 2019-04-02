Kochi Metro Rail Ltd sets out to augment solar power generation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to augment solar power generation, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has devised plans to utilise depot tracks to install a solar power plant which will enable it to generate an additional 5,445 kWp. The new project is expected to go on stream in 2020 and once completed the energy neutrality will touch 60 per cent.

Additionally, KMRL on Monday commissioned a 2,719 kW ground-mounted solar plant, spread across four hectares at Muttom Depot, which will help KMRL achieve 44 per cent energy neutrality. With the commissioning of the new plant, the total capacity will be 5,390 kWp. Inaugurating the plant, KMRL managing director APM Mohammed Hanish said, “The solar power project is not just economically beneficial for us but it also sends a powerful message to society. Aided by government policies we hope every household in the state will adopt solar power.”

AMP Solar Ventures Private Ltd is the agency and the contract is for 25 years. The plant has a capacity of 10,332 units per day at Rs 3.66 per KWH or unit. KMRL is expecting to save Rs 1.07 crore on energy cost every year. At present solar panels are set up at 13 stations and at the office building at Muttom. KMRL had already achieved a 19 per cent neutrality with the help of 2,671 kWp capacity solar plant.

