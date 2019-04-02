Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Metro Rail Ltd sets out to augment solar power generation

Muttom Depot solar plant was also commissioned to help achieve 44 per cent energy neutrality.

Published: 02nd April 2019 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

The new solar plant installed by KMRL at Muttom yard.

The new solar plant installed by KMRL at Muttom yard.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to augment solar power generation, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has devised plans to utilise depot tracks to install a solar power plant which will enable it to generate an additional  5,445 kWp. The new project is expected to go on stream in 2020 and once completed the energy neutrality will touch 60 per cent.

Additionally, KMRL on Monday commissioned a 2,719 kW ground-mounted  solar plant, spread across four hectares at Muttom Depot, which will help KMRL achieve 44 per cent energy neutrality. With the commissioning of the new plant, the total capacity will be 5,390 kWp.  Inaugurating the plant, KMRL managing director APM Mohammed Hanish said, “The solar power project is not just economically beneficial for us but it also sends a powerful message to  society. Aided by government policies we hope every household in the state will adopt solar power.”

AMP Solar Ventures Private Ltd is the agency and the contract is for 25 years. The plant has a capacity of 10,332 units per day at Rs 3.66 per KWH or unit. KMRL is expecting to save Rs 1.07 crore on energy cost every year. At present solar panels are set up at 13 stations and at the office building at Muttom. KMRL had already achieved a 19 per cent neutrality with the help of 2,671 kWp capacity solar plant.

5,445 kWp is the additional solar power which will be generated as a result of the new project, expected to go on stream in 2020. This will save the exchequer a whopping Rs 1.07 crore  every year, besides ensuring 60 per cent energy neutrality. MP Solar Ventures Private Ltd is the agency and the contract is for 25 years. The plant has a capacity of 10,332 units per day at H3.66 per KWH or unit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Metro Rail Ltd KMRL solar power plant AMP Solar Ventures Private Ltd

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp