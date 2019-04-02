Home Cities Kochi

Land deal: Taxing times for Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese

I-T department imposes tax of Rs 3 crore with fine on Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro- Malabar Church.

Published: 02nd April 2019 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Income Tax Department

Income Tax Department (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Income Tax Department has imposed a tax of Rs 3 crore (including fine) on the Syro- Malabar Church’s Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocese for the Church’s land transactions near Bharata Matha College in Kochi in 2016. Income Tax Department imposed the tax based on the financial transactions that took place in the land deal between real estate dealer Saju Varghese Kunnel, Archdiocese procurator, Fr Josy Puthuva, and vicar general of Archdiocese, Mon Sebastian Vadakkumpadan, said sources.

The first installment of the Rs 55 lakh was paid by the Archdiocese on Sunday. In 2016, the Ernakulam- Angamaly Archdiocese had sold 63 cents of land, worth Rs 16 lakhs for a cent, near Bharata Matha College in Ernakulam, however, only Rs 6 lakh for a cent was reflected in the records as the cost of sale, said the sources. As per the sources, details of this dubious deal caught the attention of the IT Department in the documents seized from the office of Saju Varghese Kunnel during a raid conducted a few months ago. Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocese procurator Fr Sebastian Manickathan said he is unaware of the total sum of money payable. “We do not know the correct amount of tax payable. We had already paid some money in advance to the Income Tax Department as tax,” said Fr Sebastian.

The Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocese is registered as a charitable institution, and therefore we are exempted from Income Tax, under section 12A. However, the concerned dealers and priests along with Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, conducted these real estate deals under the banner of the Archdiocese. “We fear that the Archdiocese will lose its IT exemption benefits in the future,” said a senior priest belonging to the Archdiocese. “The Archdiocese has nothing to do with these shady dealings, or the subsequent Income Tax fine. Fr Joshy Puthuva, Mon Sebastian Vadakkumpadan and Cardinal Mar George Alencherry are responsible for the deals which were concluded without the knowledge or consent of the other priests in the Archdiocese.

This heavy new financial burden will worsen crisis within the Archdiocese,” said the priest. Last month, the Archdiocese had sold 11 acres of land to pay off its outstanding debts. Earlier, the Archdiocese had a debt of nearly Rs 95 crore, and was paying Rs 80 lakh per month as interest. With the sale of the land, it was able to settle a large part of the loan, by paying off Rs 75 crores.

Probe over

A top sleuth with the Income Tax (Investigation) unit in Kochi said the probe against the archdiocese was completed a week ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocese Kerala Income Tax Department Kerala church fine Syro Malabar Church tax

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp