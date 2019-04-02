Sampling to success in Kochi

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Now that the boards have ended, the focus shifts to entrance exams. Thousands of students are spending sleepless nights preparing for the highly competitive tests, amply supported by equally-sleepless parents. But, how many of them have the aptitude to crack these tests, complete the courses and then forge a future out of it? Not many, says tech entrepreneur Jayraj Hrishikesh, who is also a soft skill trainer.

Convinced that personalised learning is the only way towards excellence in education, Jayraj has started a series of psychometric tests via his web portal ‘www.scoreexams.com’ where one can get an idea of his/her personality trait and the career they can choose.

It was his stint as a soft skill trainer that prompted Jayaraj to come up with the tests. “When I started my venture Score Exams two years ago, it was all about assimilating questions and preparing sample tests. But, the relevance of psychometric tests is so much now that we decided to highlight it. In fact, I term it as a revolutionary idea,” says Jayraj, who started the education portal with his friend Vikas V Rao in 2017.

The start

The startup, Score Exams, came into being two years ago when Jayraj realised the immense potential technology-aided education had in the future. “It is a 230 billion dollar industry and only six per cent of it has penetrated the country. We knew this is something everybody wanted a part of, irrespective of one’s financial status,” says Jayaraj, reminiscing about how he had customers from all strata of society when they launched it at a school in Kasargod.

With over two lakh carefully-curated questions, Score Exam, according to the makers, is possibly the first portal to have sample questions of this magnitude in India.“We acquired a lot of study material from Kota in Rajasthan. They were then processed by a group of teachers and academicians and made to suit the local exam syllabus,” said Jayaraj.

Today, the portal and app have had over 10,000 students subscribing to it. Many of its tests are even used by the Social Welfare Board and other government agencies during their recruitment process. The matter provided by the portal includes texts, notes, mind maps, sample questions for IIT-JEE, NEET, state engineering exams and other govt exams.

Their modus operandi is different too. “Unlike other portals where the concept is introduced first, we start the whole process with an exam. This helps us analyse a student’s answering skill, time management and knowledge level,” says Jayaraj. Score Exam is all set to be introduced to Jamaica and Bangladesh soon.