A pop-up for the summer hues in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi is gearing up for Lime Soda Pop-up’s first-ever fashion event ‘Summer Hues’. The Chennai-based brand is known for its vibrant, yet affordable, range of fashion paraphernalia. Bringing 16 acclaimed designers who have worked in the Bollywood and south Indian film industry, the event promises to be a celebration for the resident fashionistas of the city.

A one-stop destination for fashion lovers who prefer to shop at any budget range, the event will feature designers have worked exclusively with celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt and Shilpa Shetty.

Popular brand Aruni lets you expand your imagination from the usual denim skinny jeans and acid washed jackets. Plavate explores handwoven clothes coloured in natural dyes.

Designer Mayank Modi’s designer clothes at a reasonable rate, according to organisers, is touted to be a highlight. Inspired by Indian textiles and cultures, detailing has been the mainstay for the Sougat Paul label.

Merasal by Nandhitha Ramesh is an assortment of ready-to-wear Indo-Western and ethnic outfits for women. Designer Sharath Sundar’s collection cultivates contemporary styles specialised from linen into its finest form by crafting sustainable lifestyles through high-quality clothing. Essika Kids is a simple and minimal clothing brand for children made with handloom natural dyed cotton, organic cotton and linen. Mac’s Jewellery, an online silver jewellery store from Mumbai, offers the latest designs in silver and tribal jewellery collections. LotusSutra is known for its bright tones paired with earthy hues, unique layering and cuts in her garments. Alankrita Pritam’s easy breezy styles should probably find their way into the closet of minimalist fashion lovers.

Zuilee garments are a modern design expression exploring the textile and craft traditions of India.

Juilee Bendkhale could dream of no other profession, but one in fashion. The breathable fabrics of Myaara suffused with interactive patterns and handprints mark their individuality in the fashion industry.

Prathaa is a celebration of exquisite handcrafted fabrics emerging from the heart of India and breathe, flow and speak of the country’s textile heritage. Whimsical by Shica is a playful style of fashion with a touch of the unexpected made by spray printing techniques.

The pop-up also comes with a complimentary nail art service by The Nail Artistry.Soundarya Anil, who founded the Lime Soda Pop-up, felt the need to create a platform for emerging designers to get introduced to their potential buyers. “After an overwhelming response to this concept, Haute Couture was founded in 2018 to break the mindset that Lakme Fashion week designers are expensive and exclusive for celebrities. Everyone can dress up in designer clothes as they speak for themselves and they are also affordable,” says Soundarya.

The pop-up event will be held at French Toast Cafe in Kacheripady from 11 am to 8 pm on April 5 and 6.