Air quality in Kochi takes a hit

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It looks like Kochiites have yet another reason to worry. Apart from wading off mosquitoes and rising heat, the city is witnessing a decline in air quality. Though several complaints have been lodged regarding dust menace this summer season, it looks like authorities are looking the other way.

The data from Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (AAQMS) of Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) at Vyttila and MG Road reveal that Particulate Matter (PM10) has been above the prescribed standard level of 100 ug/m3.

PM10 denotes inhalable particles in the air with the diameter that are generally 10 micrometres. At 8.30 am on Tuesday the PM10 level at Vyttila was 145 ug/m3. From 12 am to 1 pm on Tuesday, PM 10 level ranged from 115 ug/m3 to 145 ug/m3. Similarly, at MG Road, the PM 10 level touched 110 ug/m3 mark at 8.30 am on Tuesday. The PM 10 level at MG Road remained above 100 ug/m3 from 7 am to 10 am.

M A Baiju, Chief Environmental Engineer, KSPCB said the air quality will continue to deteriorate till May. He said several residents have approached KSPCB with complaints regarding dust and air pollution in recent weeks. The air quality is affected owing to construction work of the metro, fly-overs and pipeline laying works which are being held at different parts of the city.

"We have directed concerned persons at construction sites to sprinkle water on a frequent basis every day to tackle the dust menace. We also have asked authorities at Vyttila Hub to sprinkle water frequently as dust menace is severe in the area. Till monsoon arrives, the situation will remain the same. We fear that PM 10 level may touch the 200 ug/m3 level soon," he said.

KSPCB to install air quality monitoring system at Muvattupuzha

Following frequent complaints of dust and air pollution, Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) plan to install an air quality monitoring system at Muvattupuzha soon. KSPCB Chief Environmental Engineer MA Baiju said dust is severe at Muvattupuzha area this summer. "The dust menace is highest near Muvattupuzha bus station. Owing to the frequent complaints, we have decided to install a manual air quality checking device at Muvattupuzha soon. Based on the inputs from the device, we will recommend the concerned department to take necessary action," he said. According to Baiju, broken roads are a major reason for dust during day time at Muvattupuzha. "Many roads in Muvattupuzha is in a bad state. Repairing these roads would be a solution for dust menace. Once the rain starts, the dust will cease," he said.

Health hazards

ENT specialist Dr Vinod B Nair said increasing PM 10 level can trigger upper and lower respiratory infections. The dust also will affect allergic patients. "Humid air along with dust will cause dust allergy. So, I recommend my patients to wear N95 mask travelling outside. The surgical mask will not be helpful and they must use N95 mask that is available at medical stores and online stores," he said.

Trouble inside-outside

Jansi Mathew, who lives at an apartment near Vyttila said she cannot open the windows of the house during the day time. With windows shut, the heat inside the house is unbearable. "The condition is worse when we open the windows to let in some fresh air. We have to clean the house frequently. Dust particles also affect our vision," she said.