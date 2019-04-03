Autism Awareness begins with an ‘a’ in Kochi

Home Cities Kochi

The centre is also expected to start a sensory stimulation park.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Sathram School has been catering to hundreds of children who are in the autism spectrum. And for many parents, the school run by the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan’s South Urban Resource Centre (URC), is a huge relief. “We realised our child was in the autism spectrum when he was three-years old. Initially, it was extremely difficult for him to socialise as he would not keep any eye contact. He never ate food independently. When he turned six, we heard about the Sathram School. After undergoing several sessions, there was a very positive change in his behaviour,” said Muthulakshmi, a parent of a child in the autism spectrum, who was attending a programme organised by the centre at the Museum auditorium as part of World Autism Awareness Day.

The programme was inaugurated by A Kuttikrishnan, the project director of SSA. An exhibition was organised by exhibiting the works of the children with autism at the centre. Autcare, an activity-based programme, was also held. Cultural programmes including aerobics, dance and other programmes was also conducted. Niranjan, who is skilled in Hindustani music, also performed at the show.The autism centre was initiated with the aim to spread awareness about autism and not viewing it as a disease rather a condition. It was started by the state government 10 years ago.

“The aim of the programme is to socialise the children who belong in this spectrum and spread awareness among the people,” said A Najeeb, block programme officer, South URC. Presently, the school has so far been training around 113 autistic children with the aid of five years.’

Autism centre to get a sensory park

The centre has been providing different kinds of services such as speech therapy, physiotherapy, sensory integration therapy, occupational therapy, psychotherapy, behaviour modification, academic activities, training in band, dance and aerobics and counselling.The URC also plans to start a sensory stimulation park in front of the autism centre in line with the sensory park at Thrissur. The park is expected to help children with the dysfunctional sensory system, which make them hypersensitive to stimuli.

