Be the chowkidar of outer space and spare India: Sitaram Yechury tells PM Modi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a sarcastic take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CPM politburo general secretary Sitaram Yechury, on Tuesday, asked him to remain in outer space as its chowkidar. While speaking at an election campaign rally for LDF candidate P Rajeev at Rajendra Maidan, Yechury said Modi is claiming himself as the Chowkidar of outer space after his recent speech on the missile launch.

“My request, not mine, but also that of the general public to Modi is you remain the chowkidar of outer space. You remain there and give our India back to us,” the CPM leader added sarcastically.In his hour-long speech, Yechury mainly attacked Modi and the RSS for the wrong policies and for seriously damaging the secular values of India by polarising the nation.

However, he was also critical about the candidature of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad. “This is a very crucial election in the history of independent India. The outcome of this election will determine whether India will survive as a secular republic. It is necessary to oust the Modi Government. Otherwise, India will be under the grip of communal forces,” he said.

Yechury hardens stance against Rahul contesting in Wayanad

ALAPPUZHA: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury hardened his stance against the candidature of Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad. In a rally held as part of the election campaign of LDF candidate AM Ariff on Tuesday, Yechury said the candidature of Rahul will help the BJP.

“The Congress is facing the BJP in the national level and they are trying to form a secular government at the Centre. The Left Front has been supporting such a move. So, what is the relevance of the contest of Rahul in Wayanad? It is sending the wrong message to the march towards the formation of a secular government.

The BJP, the main opponent of the Congress, is irrelevant in Kerala. Rahul is facing challenges in Amethi and if so, he opted Wayanad, the people of Wayanad will also give him a lesson,” Yechury said. “The Left parties are the protectors of secularism in the country. We have proved it in 2004. The first UPA Government with the support of the Left parties functioned effectively,” he said.