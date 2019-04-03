ClimFishCon 2019 in Kochi on October 30

By Express News Service

KOCHI: School of Industrial Fisheries, Cochin University of Science and Technology in association with the Department of Fisheries, Government of Kerala and various research institutes in the state, will be organising an international seminar on ‘Impact of climate change on the hydrological cycle, ecosystems, fisheries and food security’ (ClimFishCon 2019) from October 30 to November 1 at Kochi.

Around 500 delegates comprising academicians, researchers, scientists, policymakers, stakeholders, trade union leaders and students will attend the conference. Around 50 experts from different countries will deliberate upon various topics in the sessions. R Sasidharan, vice-chancellor of Cusat, presided ovr the meeting of the local organising committee set up for the conference.

B Madhusoodana Kurup, founder vice-chancellor, KUFOS, presented the genesis and organisational details of the conference. Eminent personalities and the representatives from different R&D institutions participated. M Harikrishnan, director of School of Industrial Fisheries, and AV Shibu spoke.