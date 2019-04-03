Delicacies from Kakkanad jail in Kochi to go mobile

Home Cities Kochi

A vehicle will be supplying Kochiites with pocket-friendly and tasty food made at the jail at High Court Junction in a week's time.

The food counter outside the District Jail

By Toby Antony
KOCHI: The popular jail chappati and biriyani made by the inmates of District Jail at Kakkanad, will no longer be restricted to that area alone. For, the Prison Department is all set to introduce mobile food supply units, that will take the jail delicacies to other parts of Kochi.  The first unit will be operational at High Court Junction in a week's time, supplying Kochiites with pocket-friendly and tasty food.

Though the food items prepared by the inmates of District Jail were on sale for the past five years, people could only get it via the dedicated outlet outside the jail. "There has always been a demand to start food outlets at different parts of Kochi. Recently, we got a vehicle from BPCL using which the delicacies will be sold at High Court Junction.

The mobile unit will be stationed there from 11 am to 7 pm daily. People can buy chappati, biriyani, vegetable curry, egg curry and chicken curry. The registration procedure of the vehicle is going on and we expect to launch it in a week," Kakkanad District Jail Superintendent Jagadeshan KV said.

The Prison Department has also approached various corporate companies and local self-governing bodies to source funds for purchasing more such vehicles. "A few civic bodies have promised us to support the venture and once the vehicles are ready, we will launch more such units in other parts of the city, including Vytilla, Edappally and Kalamassery," Jagadeshan said.  Biriyani, chappati and curries from prison are very popular in Kakkanad with a sale of Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 registered on a daily basis.

Cheap rates

A chicken biriyani is sold for Rs 60 while chicken curry is priced at Rs 20. Vegetable and egg curry will be available for Rs 15 and a  chappati costs Rs 2. The mobile unit will also provide a litre  mineral water at Rs 10. 

According to Prison officials, the annual sale of food from the jail is over Rs 50 lakh. Once the mobile units start working, the revenue is expected to increase by more than 50 per cent. Similarly, officials are also looking to provide tea and snack at its outlet outside the District Jail in Kakkanad.The food products are prepared by prisoners in two shifts. As many as 20 inmates work in eah shift. A prisoner working for a shift is given Rs 170 as remuneration. "The money they earn at the jail can be sent to their relatives or taken with them once they leave the jail," an official said.

Petrol Pump

The Prison Department is looking to start a petrol pump in front of the Kakkanad District Jail which will be managed by the prison inmates. "There has been a directive from the headquarter to start the fuel station at the free space in front of the jail. Currently, we  have an electricity transformer in place which has to be shifted. We are also in discussion with oil companies to provide assistance in this regard," Jagadeshan said.

