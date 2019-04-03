Motor Vehicle Department intervenes as auto show at Ernakulam engineering college crosses limits

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A prominent engineering college of the district was under the radar of the shadow squad of the MVD since morning, after the authorities came to know the institution was conducting an auto show. Students from other engineering colleges had come to attend the event with vehicles that had undergone modifications.

At noon, the MVD authorities informed the principal that they needed to inspect the vehicles participating in the show. They found several vehicles with open silencers and even without one participating in the contest for the vehicle emitting the loudest noise.

The officers of the MVD initiated action against the owners of those vehicles found flouting the norms.

The confiscated vehicles were all restored to their original condition and they were produced at the Collectorate in Kakkanad along with the necessary documents. This included the vehicle which won first place in the category of vehicle emitting the maximum sound.

Enforcement RTO K Manoj Kumar said such violations causing sound and environment pollution cannot be tolerated and heads of educational institutions should maintain vigilance in this regard. He also said shadow squads have been deployed in other educational institutions. MVI Deepu NK, AMVIs Biju P, Kamal Babu, Nevin VL were part of the team that carried out the inspections on campus.