Home Cities Kochi

Two-fold spike in gold, foreign currency seizure at Kochi airport

Customs Department data shows as many as 166.961 kg gold worth Rs 52. 46 crore was seized from CIAL in the just-concluded financial year.

Published: 03rd April 2019 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

Nedumbassery airport

Nedumbassery airport.

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The enhanced information gathering and surveillance activities are paying off for the Customs Air Intelligence Unit as gold seizure at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) doubled in the 2018-19 fiscal. Apart from gold, there is substantial rise in the seizure of foreign currencies, cigarettes and silver. The Customs Department data shows as many as 166.961 kg gold worth Rs 52. 46 crore was seized from CIAL in the just-concluded financial year, with 464 being registered. In 2017-18, the figures were 81.69 kg (worth Rs 23.69 crore) and (219 cases).

“It’s the largest quantity of seizure in a fiscal from CIAL. More than 100 kg of gold were seized till December 2018 alone,” said Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar.“Our unit members at the airport are working round the clock. All baggage and possible space where gold can be concealed are checked. We had approached the airliners, crew and ground-handling staff to enhance intelligence gathering. Informers are rewarded rightly for tipping off our department about possible gold smuggling,” he said.

Foreign currencies

The just-concluded fiscal also marked an increase in attempts to smuggle out foreign currency through CIAL. While only two cases worth Rs 8.85 lakh were registered in 2017-18, the number of cases rose to 17 (worth Rs 16.45 crore) in 2018-19. “Foreign currency is smuggled out as hawala money in return for the gold brought illegally into the state. To prevent it, COFEPOSA was imposed on some of the carriers and they were put in preventive detention,” an officer said.

Other commodities

Smuggling of foreign cigarettes also increased in the last fiscal. As many as 4,64,300 sticks of cigarettes were seized in 46 cases back then. In 2017-18, the number of cases was 17 in which 85,320 sticks were recovered. In 2018-19, five silver seizure cases were registered in which 1.17 kg was recovered. In comparison, 1 kg of silver was seized in 2017-18.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi airport Cochin International Airport Limited Kochi Air Intelligence Unit Kochi Airport gold seizure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp