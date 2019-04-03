We'll vote only for those who will stand by our demands, say Puthuvype folks in Kochi

Kiran Narayanan By

KOCHI: With the nation all set to go for the elections, the demands of the 1000-odd families in Puthuvype are once again hogging the limelight. The natives of the coastal area have been protesting the construction of the LPG terminal plant for over a decade now. The agitations had heightened two years ago when the residents went on an indefinite strike, seeking the government to relocate the project due to safety concerns.

In the wake of the elections, the protestors say they will only vote for the candidate who will stand by their demands.The protest began in 2009. "We have been demanding the transfer of this plant to Ambalamugal owned by the state government, close to the proposed petrochemicals and pharma park complex. Whoever supports our demands will receive our votes," said MB Jayaghosh, chairman of the LPG Terminal Virudha Janakeeya Samara Samiti.

Agitators say all fronts are responsible. "The project was envisagerd during the UPA-II government in the centre. The groundwork began during the LDF regime in the state. When the protesters' petition came before the NGT council, the incumbent NDA government has stood with the project."We are not here for a blame-game. If the project is implemented, almost 65,000 lives will be under threat," said KS Murali, convenor of the LPG Terminal Virudha Janakeeya Samara Samiti.

The ongoing work on the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) project was halted in mid-February 2017 after the islanders launched an indefinite protest. However, the IOC has reiterated the work of the LPG Plant will soon restart, because heavy investment was made for the project. "IOC and other stakeholders have already completed 40 per cent of the project. Rolling back of the project will result in loss of public money," said an IOC official.

However, the protesters point that the figures by the authorities are faulty. "The terminal is being established in two parts, one comprising the LPG shipment receiving jetty at the Multi-User Liquid Terminal (MULT) for unloading the imported gas and the storage facility. They are combining MULT with the storage to shoot up the numbers. There is no need to shift MULT from the existing location. As they are laying a pipeline to Tamil Nadu as part of the project, they can easily shift the storage facility to Ambalamugal," said Jayagosh.

The agitators have also raised concerns about the findings of the experts panel constituted by the state government. "They have made 15 recommendations to assuage our demands. But the committee's terms of reference are not in tandem with our demands. Still, we are remaining positive," he said.