Be cautious of bogus agencies offering student visas: Kochi City Police

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the end of the academic year and several foreign agencies coming to Kochi with higher studies options abroad, the Kochi City Police have directed the public to be cautious of fake recruiting agencies.

City Police Commissioner S Surendran on Wednesday issued a statement claiming the people attending interviews and conference for student visas abroad should ensure the authenticity of the agencies carrying out such fake recruitment drives.

“Several complaints were received regarding agencies approaching the students promising to provide student visa. To prevent the public from getting cheated, the companies carrying out such interviews and seminars should take prior permission from the office of the Police Commissioner. Only on presentation of the consent letter, the hotels and convention centres should allow space for such events,” a statement from the City Police Commissioner stated.

The police have also found fake job recruitment drives in Kochi.