Kochi: From Russia with love

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “I understand this man,” says Vladimir Valdman, as he looks on to a frame that he captured- a man in ragged clothes with a face that has grooves of misery etched onto it. “He has a fantastic face,” he adds to the statement.

“It is a big philosophy,” says Vladimir, as he stands in the gallery, nodding at the exhibited pictures. The photography exhibition christened ‘India, My Love’ features the photographs captured by 65-year-old Russian photographer Vladimir. For the past several years, Vladimir has been battling Parkinson’s disease, and it is the camera that helped heal him. “For me, photography is life. It has helped me deal with Parkinson’s,” he says. Although his hands twitch at intervals, as soon as he holds the camera, he is at his best. That it has a built-in stabilisation helps, he adds.Every year for one month, Vladimir and his wife Roitberg Irina spend a whole month in India, or rather Kerala, as part of his treatment.

This has been a tradition for them. For Vladimir, it is not just about treatment, but also a photography sojourn, when he gets to wield his camera with abandon. Ever since they started journeying to India, Vladimir has been capturing the myriad facets of life in the country. Every year they travel to different places after their treatment where Vladimir indulges in etching the sights he sees in his camera. “I have more than 10,000 pictures taken from here. I just chose a few to be exhibited,” he says. The photo exhibition features an eclectic collection of pictures capturing the wild, architecture, art forms and portraits.

One can also see his experiments on these frames. For instance, there is one with three poses of the same Kalari practitioner, splashed across at the frame. “It is like a puzzle,” he tells you. One look and you might dismiss it as a single picture, but when you look closer, you will understand that it is the same man, doing the myriad Kalaripayattu poses. “I have done a collage here. It is part of my experiments,” says Vladimir.

Vladimir says he is at ease in Kerala, adding he knows the capital city like the back of his hand. “We feel at home here. People are very friendly and it is very comfortable here,” he says, but rushes to add he misses the old Thiruvananthapuram. “Coming here once a year is important. It is like a recharge for me,” he says.

The photographs are being exhibited at the Russian Cultural Centre. The exhibition will be on until Friday at the Roerich Art Gallery.