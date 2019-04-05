Home Cities Kochi

Metro village: Kochi Metro Rail Ltd floats tender for detailed project report

Published: 05th April 2019

Kochi Metro Rail

Kochi Metro Rail

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a step, which will elevate Kakkanad to the status of a major satellite city of Kochi, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has initiated steps to set up an Advanced Metro Village here. KMRL had mooted the idea of setting up an ‘Advanced Metro Village’ at Kakkanad four years ago to generate non-ticketing revenue.

Now, as a first step, the company has floated a tender inviting global agencies to prepare a concept plan and DPR (detailed project report) for the project.The plan is to set up a modernised and advanced entertainment zone in the 17 acres of KMRL land in Kakkanad. The zone will be similar to the Times Square at Kuala Lumpur.

According to sources, there are plans for a hotel, condominium, indoor amusement park, shopping centre and the likes at the project planned by KMRL. It will be a huge facility which requires crores of rupees. “The detailed estimate will be drawn out after the preparation of a DPR for which the tender has been floated now,” sources informed. 

